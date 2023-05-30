Cong projects unity in Rajasthan, says Gehlot, Pilot will fight assembly poll together

New Delhi:Amid a festering leadership tussle in the Congress’ Rajasthan unit, the party Monday said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot have agreed to fight the upcoming assembly elections unitedly and have left all issues to be resolved by the party high command.

Top Congress leadership led by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi held marathon discussions with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Pilot joined them later in the evening.

The Congress’ in-charge of state affairs Sukhjinder Randhawa was also present at the meeting.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print