Ganderbal: A woman died while another one was injured after a bus hit a scooty in Hush Nush Chinar area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Monday.

An official said that the woman riding pillion died on spot after the bus hit the scooty near Hush-Nush Chinar.

He said that in the incident the scooty rider was injured and he has been rushed to a nearby hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Kulsuma wife of Yasir Ahmad Sofi of Giraj Ganderbal—(KNO)

