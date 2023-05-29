MeT forecasts rains, thunderstorm till June 2, night temp rises in J&K

Srinagar: Amid forecast for intermittent light to moderate rain and thunderstorm till June 2, night temperature reordered increase but hovered below normal at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar recorded a low of 12.0°C against 8.9°C on the previous night and it was normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 9.9°C against 6.6°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 1.1°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

