Kheerbhawani mela ‘Kashmiriyat’ woven to idea of India: Mehbooba

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said the Hindu-Muslim camaraderie witnessed at Kheerbhawani mela here was an example of ‘Kashmiriyat’, referring it to as a stark contrast to the “blatant disregard” for the constitution in the “Temple of Democracy”.

“Delighted to participate in Zyeshth Ashtami festivities at Tulmull. It was reassuring to get a glimpse of Muslims & Pandits bonding. This is Kashmiriyat woven to the idea of India, in stark contrast to the blatant disregard for the constitution in ‘Temple of democracy today’,” she tweeted after visiting the Ragnya Devi Shrine at Tulmulla in Ganderbal district earlier in the day.

Mufti interacted with Kashmiri Pandits who had come from various parts of the country to participate in the fair.

“It is our collective duty to safeguard the special bond that Kashmiris enjoy with each other irrespective of our religions. We used to live side by side as one people and we should never forget our past. The traditional harmony between Kashmiri Pandits and Muslims can only be maintained by respecting each other and our shared past,” she added.

