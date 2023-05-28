Srinagar Tops In Implementation Of JJM

Srinagar: In a major recognition, the Srinagar District has been Ranked as the top performing District under Jal Jeevan Survekshan (JJS-2023) among 135 Har Ghar Jal Certified Villages across the Country in the implementation of the flagship program of the Central Government, the Jal Jeevan Mission(JJM).

The Srinagar District has attained the top rank in implementation of JJM by scoring 100 percent marks under set parameters and indicators of JJS-2023 and by completing 10407 FHTCs in respect of targeted 10407 households in 29 villages of the District.

Jal Jeevan Survekhshan (JJS 2022) is an evaluation methodology introduced by MoJS, GoI on October 02, 2022 to assess the Districts/ States on the basis of performance in implementation of JJM and rank them accordingly at national level on a monthly basis.

Under this competition District Srinagar has done some remarkable work in Har Ghar Jal Certification, Water Quality Testing through labs & FTKs, Training of women for use of FTKs, Skill training for O&M Staff etc across India during the last few months and has been able to improve its rank from 46 to Rank 1 as on May 25, 2023.

Speaking about the achievement, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad has said that this is a pride moment for Srinagar District which has been achieved through collective efforts of the Team.

The DC has also congratulated the team of JJM and urged them to work with added zeal and dedication to maintain top rank in JJS.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print