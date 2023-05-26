Hailstorm Wrecks Havoc In North Kashmir

Srinagar: Hailstorm swept through dozens of villages across north Kashmir this afternoon, leaving a trail of devastation by damaging orchards and standing crops –the primary sources of livelihood for a major chunk of the local population.
Reports said that among the most affected locations included Khamoh, Rafiabad, Wagoora, Kreeri, Ladoora, Poutu Khah, Wagoora, Watergam, Pattan and Sopore areas of Baramulla besides Trehgam, Gugloosa, Shumnag Awoora , Hayen, Laderwan, Kawari, Halmatpora, Payerpora, Sogam, Hyhama, Gazriyal,warson, Reshigund, Dardsun, Kralpora, Rashanpora, Meelyaal, Dard Harie, Lone Harie, Wogbal, Bumhama, Nagri, Hatmulla, Mugalpora Mawar, Shahnagri ,Drungsu, Khudi and other areas of Kupwara.. Similar reports were received from parts of Bandipora as well.
The storm unleashed a barrage of hailstones, causing significant harm to the agricultural crops, including wheat, rice, and vegetables.
Preliminary reports suggest that fruit-laden trees, including apple, cherry, and pear orchards, have suffered extensive damage, endangering the livelihoods of countless farmers and workers who rely on this sector.
The local population have in the meantime appealed to the authorities to assess the situation arising out of the situation and to compensate them to overcome the loss caused by the weather fury.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara Doifode Sagar Dattatray directed all the Tehsildars, revenue officials and field functionaries to visit their respective areas and assess the losses occurred to agriculture and horticulture fields and other properties.
He directed the respective offices to furnish the report within three days for further process. The concerned were directed to remain punctual at their respective postings. (GNS)
