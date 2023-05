32 Cops Transferred In J&K

Srinagar: The government on Thursday ordered transfer of 32 police officers in the interest of administration with immediate effect.

According to a government order, Sarah Rizvi, IPS, DIG Administration, PHQ, has been transferred and posted as DIG IR Jammu, against an available vacancy, relieving Nisha Nathyal, IPS of the additional charge of the post.

Sargun, IPS, SO to IGP Technical Services, has been transferred and posted as SSP PCR Jammu, against an available vacancy, relieving Ashok Kumar Badwal of the additional charge of the post.

Shobhit Saksena, IPS, SP CID Jammu at CID Hqrs, has been transferred and posted as SP State Investigation Agency, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Suhail Munawar Mir, Commandant, JKAP 5th Bn., has been transferred and posted as SSP Crime Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Rajeshwar Singh, SSP Crime, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as SSP Security Workshop, vice Shailender Singh.

Zahid Nasim Manhas, SSP CID Headquarters, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Commandant SDRF 2nd Bn., Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Zubair Ahmed Khan, SSP PCR Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as Principal PTS Manigam, vice Showkat Hussain Shah.

Shailender Singh, SSP Security Workshop, has been transferred and posted as SSP Crime, Jammu, vice Rajeshwar Singh.

Showkat Hussain Shah, Principal PTS Manigam, has been transferred and posted as SSP PCR, Srinagar, vice Zubair Ahmad Khan.

Rohit Baskotra, SP Poonch, has been transferred and posted as SP Traffic National Highway, against an available vacancy, relieving Mohita Sharma, IPS of the additional charge of the post.

Randhir Singh, Commandant IR-20th Bn., has been transferred and posted as SP (SS), CID Headquarters, vice Dawood Ayoub.

Sheikh Zulfikar Azad, SP Security, Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as, Assistant Director SKPA, Udhampur, vice Vinay Kumar.

Vinay Kumar, Assistant Director SKPA, Udhampur, has been transferred and posted as SP Traffic Rural Jammu, against an available vacancy, relieving M. Fiesel Qureshi of the additional charge of the post.

Amit Bhasin, SP Katra, has been transferred and posted as AIG (Buildings) PHQ, against an available vacancy.

Vinay Kumar, SP ANTF J&K, has been transferred and posted as SP Poonch, vice Rohit Baskotra.

Suresh Kumar, Vice Principal PTS, Kathua, has been transferred and posted as Addl. SP CID SB, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Mamta Sharma, SP South, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Addl. SP Security, Jammu vice Shaheen Wahid.

Dawood Ayoub, SP (SS), CID Headquarters, has been transferred and posted as SP CID Headquarters, J&K, vice Zahid Nasim Manhas.

Mushtaq Ahmad, SP Anti Corruption Bureau, has been transferred and posted as Joint Director (Headquarters) SSF, against an available vacancy.

Raj Kumar, SP APCR Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as SP ANTF, J&K, vice Vinay Kumar.

Sheikh Faisal Qayoom, SP SSG, is transferred and posted as SP Security Kashmir, vice Sheikh Zulfikar Azad.

Shaheen Wahid, Addl. SP Security, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as SP South, Jammu, vice Mamta Sharma.

Aijaz Ahmad Malik, Dy.CO IR-23rd Bn., has been transferred and posted as Addl. SP Ganderbal, vice Feroz Ahmad, who has been asked to await further orders of posting at Police Headquarters.

Vipan Chandran, Joint Director SSF, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Addl. SP Katra, vice Amit Bhasin.

Irshad Hussain Rather, Addl. SP Handwara, has been transferred and posted as Dy.CO IR-23rd Bn., vice Aijaz Ahmad Malik.

Abhisheik Sharma, SP Anti Corruption Bureau, has been transferred and posted as Joint Director SSF, Jammu, vice Vipan Chandran.

Kameshwar Puri, Addl. SP Bhaderwah, has been transferred and posted as Addl. SP (PC) Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Mohd. Afzal, Dy.CO JKAP-3rd Security Bn., has been transferred and posted as Addl. SP CID CI, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Furqaan Qadir, Dy.CO 2nd Women Bn. Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Addl. SP (PC) Anantnag, against an available vacancy.

Sajad Ahmad Sheikh, awaiting posting upon placement as I/c Superintendent of Police, has been posted as Dy.CO 2nd Women Bn. Kashmir, vice Shri Furqaan Qadir.

Vinod Kumar, awaiting posting upon placement as I/c Superintendent of Police, has been posted as Addl. SP Bhaderwah, vice Kameshwar Puri.

Ajay Sharma, awaiting posting upon placement as I/c Superintendent of Police, has been posted as Addl. SP State Investigation Agency, against an available vacancy.

