Govt aims to restore city’s ‘historic glory’: LG

Visits Jhelum Riverfront In Srinagar

Srinagar: The prime objective of the Jammu and Kashmir administration is to restore the historical glory of the city and provide improved urban services to the people, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Wednesday.

“Our prime objective is to restore the historical glory of the city, create infrastructure that improves quality of living for all the citizens and to provide better and improved urban services,” Sinha said on Twitter after visiting the Jhelum riverfront in Srinagar’s Rajbagh area.

Sinha had recently inaugurated the riverfront.

“Spent a few memorable moments with people at the Jhelum riverfront. The walk along the river is rejuvenating and an experience not to be missed. The riverfront captures the grandeur of the city, the river, joy and enthusiasm of the people. Sharing some glimpses,” he said in a series of tweets.

Sinha also enquired about the works being undertaken in the city and directed the chief executive officer of the Srinagar Smart City Limited to establish a visiting room and other facilities such as a library and a reading room for students.

Sinha said the Jhelum riverfront will attract more visitors in the coming days and provide a high quality of life to the citizens.

Other development works are also tapping the vast potential and vitality of Srinagar, he added.

