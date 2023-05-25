G20 TWG Meeting Held Amid High Security Concludes

Srinagar: The third Tourism G20 Working Group (TWG) meeting concluded in Srinagar on Wednesday, officials said.

On the last day of the three day meet, the foreign delegates of the G20 nations went sightseeing amid rain.

The three day G20 meet, which was the first major international event in Jammu and Kashmir since August 2019, when the erstwhile state’s special status was scrapped, had begun on Monday amid unprecedented security cover.

On Wednesday, delegates attending the third G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting here enjoyed a session of golf and visited famous tourist sites, including the mughal gardens, in the city on Wednesday, officials said.

In the morning, the delegates took part in a yoga session held in the lawns of a luxury hotel where they are staying

The officials said then, they and India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant played golf at the Royal Springs Golf Course (RSGC).

The delegates also visited Nishat — the famed 12 terraced Mughal garden — on the banks of the Dal Lake, they said.

After that, the delegates visited the recently redeveloped Polo View market in the heart of the city.

They also interacted with shopkeepers and bought some local art souvenirs and other items, the officials said.

Later in the day, the delegates visited Parimahal, the abode of fairies. The seven-terraced garden is perched upon the Zabarwan range, overlooking the city and the Dal Lake.

G-20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant praised the golf course and its scenic beauty as well as the hospitality of the people. He said the delegates were equally impressed by Kashmir’s tourism potential. “It has been a brilliant experience, fabulous hospitality, warmth, and affection. We have truly enjoyed this visit because we have been able to do a lot of hard work. We have been able to see Kashmir and enjoy the great affection of the people of Kashmir.”

He praised the soft power of Kashmir and hoped the guests will become its ambassadors. “…the great Sufi culture …blends very clearly with the philosophy of G20. All that is embodied in the Sufism of Kashmir. We are all one family…we worked as one family to create a great experience for G20. Every delegate has gone back with a fascinating memory and they will bring back a large number of visitors.”

