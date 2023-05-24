MeT Issues Yellow Warning For Widespread Rains

Srinagar: Weather department on Tuesday forecast widespread rains in plains and “moderate to heavy snowfall” over higher reaches in Jammu and Kashmir till May 26.

The meteorological department here also issued “yellow weather warning ( be aware)” during May 23-26.

“Rain/ Thunderstorm very likely to commence at most places from late afternoon onwards (today),”a meteorological department official here said.

He said there is possibility of widespread light to moderate rain/thunder/lightning with possibility of hailstorm and strong gusty winds at few places.

“There is possibility of moderate to heavy snowfall possible over higher reaches,” he said.

From May 27-29, he said, there is possibility of partly to generally cloudy weather.

There are four types of colour codes signifying the level of caution: green which means no action, yellow—situation to be watched, orange–government agencies need to be prepared for severe weather and red –action needed by the agencies.

Regarding the probable impacts of the weather system, he said, there is possibility of overflowing of local nallahs (rivulets, especially low laying ones”, water Logging in low laying areas and damage due to hailstorm and lightning in some places.

“There is possibility of temporary disruption of surface transportation, especially Srinagar- Jammu highway, Zojila, Mughal Road, Sinthan Top etc.”

Regarding temperature, the meteorological department official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 14.8°C against 13.0°C on the previous night and it was 3.1°C above normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 10.8°C against 9.0°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.5°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 10.2°C against 6.2°C on the previous night and it was 4.0°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 12.6°C against 9.4°C on the previous night and it was 2.2°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 11.6°C against 11.8°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 9.0°C against 9.5°C on previous night and it was above normal by 2.2°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 26.4°C against 25.1°C on the previous night and it was 2.0°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 14.7°C (above normal by 2.7°C), Batote 17.3°C (2.8°C above normal), Katra 24.4°C (3.4°C above normal) and Bhaderwah 12.7°C (above normal by 2.1°C). Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of 5.0°C and 9.9°C respectively, he said. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print