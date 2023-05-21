China Opposes To G20 Meet In J&K, India Reacts Sharply

New Delhi: India has given a stern response to China after it opposed the holding of G20 tourism working group meeting in Kashmir, saying it is free to hold meetings on its own territory. It further added that peace and tranquility on its border is essential for normal ties with the neighbouring nation, according to news reports.

China has opposed the holding of a G20 meeting in Kashmir, while Turkey and Saudi Arabia have not registered for the event to be held in Srinagar.

On Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that “China firmly opposes holding G20 meetings in any form in ‘disputed’ areas and will not attend such meetings.”

This is the first major international event in Jammu and Kashmir since its special status was scrapped in 2019 and it was bifurcated into two union territories.

Srinagar is under an unprecedented security blanket. Marine commandos and National Security Guards (NSG) have been deployed in the region as part of the ground-to-air security cover.

Marines, also known as Marcos, have taken over the security of Dal Lake, around the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), the venue for the G20 meeting. NSG commandos have been conducting area domination exercises along with police and paramilitary forces. On Thursday, NSG carried out searches at Lal Chowk.

Paramilitary troops were seen entering the houseboats and carrying out searches.

Officials say the G20 event in Srinagar is to showcase Kashmir’s tourism potential and also send a message to the world that it is an integral part of the country.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print