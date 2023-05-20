Amit Shah to review MHA works

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah will on Friday preside over the second ‘Chintan Shivir’ of senior officers of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs where issues related to the action plan for the implementation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Vision 2047’ objective will be discussed, sources said.

The exercise will include an in-depth review of the status of compliance of the instructions given by Shah during an earlier discussion.

The objective of the ‘Chintan Shivir’ is to interact with the senior officers and evolve an action plan for the implementation of the prime minister’s ‘Vision 2047’ objective, the sources said.

Modi had laid out his vision to make India a developed nation by 2047 as part of the ‘Vision Document of [email protected]’.

Earlier this year, while addressing the challenges of water security as part of the ‘[email protected]’ plan, the prime minister had proclaimed the “5P” mantra of “political will, public financing, partnerships, public participation and persuasion for sustainability”.

Shah on April 18 conducted a similar ‘Chintan Shivir’ during which he reviewed functioning of the ministry’s dashboard, Government Land Information System, budget utilisation, e-office and special recruitment drive, among others.

He had also reviewed the work of various divisions on their priorities and deliverables in the coming years, position on Aatmanirbhar Bharat, various budget announcements and important pending issues.

In his remarks, Shah had emphasised on developing an ecosystem for cybercrime management, modernisation of police forces, increased use of information technology in the criminal justice system, land border management and coastal security issues, among others.

