CUET-UG examination- Setting up centres in Valley will ease candidates: KU VC

Srinagar: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan on Thursday took up the matter related to setting up of examination centres in Kashmir for the candidates of Common University Entrance Test (UG-CUET) with senior authorities in the J&K UT administration.

The Vice-Chancellor spoke to Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department, J&K Government, Shri Alok Kumar, and urged him to further take up the matter with the National Testing Agency (NTA) so that examination centres for the CUET (UG) are set up in Kashmir and the aspirants do not have to travel outside the Valley to sit in the said examination.

The Vice-Chancellor said that setting up examination centres at convenient locations in the Valley will ease the candidates, especially those coming from far-off places and underprivileged sections of society, and save their travel time which they can appropriately use to focus on their studies.

The Principal Secretary assured that the matter has already been taken up with the NTA.

The VC hoped for an early resolution of the matter in the larger interest of the candidates who are presently preparing for the examination.

