Srinagar’: Special Investigation Unit of Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted raids at three locations in Tral area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district in connection with militancy funding case.

A senior police officer said that this morning SIU team raided three places in Reshipore Tral in connection with militancy funding case with FIR No.10 of 2023 registered at Police Station Tral.

There was no details regarding recovery or any arrests when this story was being filed.(GNS)

