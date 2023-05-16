Qazigund youth dies in Saudi Arabia; family alleges murder

Srinagar: A youth from Qazigund area of South Kashmir, who was working in Saudi Arabia as JCB operator, allegedly died after being hit by the JCB driver from Assam. The family, however, alleged that their son was murdered.

Family members of Zakir Nabi Bhat, 24, son of Ghulam Nabi bhat of Y K Pora, Qazigund, said alleged that Zakir was killed by a JCB driver from Assam, who had entered into an altercation with him a few days ago and was continuously harassing him.

“Our son was working in Saudi Arabia for the last six months. He had informed us that a youth from Assam also working with him was harassing him. Yesterday, at the construction site, our son was hit by a JCB and it was found that the Assam youth was involved in the act,” the family members said.

They said that they have requested the Saudi government to perform the last rite of Zakir there only. “We have also urged the Saudi government to ensure stern punishment to the youth involved in Zakir’s murder. We have been told that the accused has been arrested,” the family of slain Zakir said—(KNO)

