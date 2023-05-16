India likely to achieve SDG goals for reduction in newborn deaths: Top WHO official

Cape Town: India, which has taken proactive steps to reduce neonatal mortality, is likely to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal targets in this key area by 2030, a top WHO official has said, citing data on the annual rate of reduction for newborn deaths in the country between 2016 and 2021.

“India has taken important steps to improve the quality of care during labour and childbirth, leading to reductions in maternal deaths. This will also bring better outcomes for newborns,” Dr Anshu Banerjee, Director, Department of Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health and Ageing at the World Health Organisation, Geneva, told PTI here.

“If we use the annual rate of reduction for newborn deaths between 2016–2021 and apply it to 2022–2030, it is likely that India will be able to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal targets,” Dr Banerjee, who was here last week to attend the ‘International Maternal Newborn Health Conference’ (IMNHC 2023), said.

