‘Hideout busted after gunfight in Anantnag’

Srinagar: Security forces on Sunday busted a militant hideout after a brief exchange of fire with the ultras in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, police said.
The security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Andan in the district’s Sangam area following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police officer said.
The operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire at the security forces.
The operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire at the security forces.
The officer said the militants opened fire on the security forces and a gunfight ensued.
The militants managed to escape and in a subsequent search, blankets and other stores were found in a “cave-like” hideout, the officer said. There are no reports of casualties on either side, police said.
