Night Temp Rises As MeT Forecasts Rains, Thunderstorm In J&K

Srinagar: Amid forecast for rain and thunderstorm, night temperature recorded increase across Jammu and Kashmir but hovered below normal at several on Saturday.

A meteorological department official here told said that rain, thunderstorm and lightning was expected at a few places of Kashmir and Jammu region during the next 24 hours.

He said from May 15-16, a brief spell of rain and thunderstorm was expected at isolated places while there is possibility of light rain/thunderstorm at isolated to scattered places on May 17-19.

However, he said, there is no forecast of any major rainfall for next one week.

