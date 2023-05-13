MeT forecasts rain, thunderstorms

Srinagar: Rain and thunderstorm has been in Jammu and Kashmir from the weekend.

A meteorological department official here said that on April 13-14, rain, thunderstorm and lightning likely was expected at a few places of Kashmir and Jammu region during late afternoon or evening.

He said from May 15-16, a brief spell of rain and thunderstorm was expected at isolated places while there is possibility of light rain/thunderstorm at isolated to scattered places on May 17-19.

However, he said, there is no forecast of any major rainfall for next one week.

Regarding the seasonal scenario, he said, deficit rainfall has been observed over Kupwara, Shopian, Budgam and Kathua districts during 1 March to May 11.

As regards the temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 8.7°C against 6.8°C on the previous night and it was 1.9°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 6.0°C against 6.9°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 3.2°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 2.6°C against 1.0°C on previous night and it was 2.5°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 5.7°C against 4.7°C as on the previous night and it was 3.9°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 8.3°C against 7.1°C on the previous night and it was 1.0°C below normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 7.0°C against 5.5°C on previous night and it was above normal by 1.5°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 20.5°C against 17.4°C on the previous night and it was 3.0°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 8.2°C (below normal by 2.7°C), Batote 14.7°C (0.9°C above normal), Katra 18.2°C (1.8°C below normal) and Bhaderwah 9.0°C (below normal by 0.5°C). Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of minus 0.4°C, he added.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print