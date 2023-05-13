Infiltration Bid Foiled Along LoC in Uri Sector: Army

Kupwara: An infiltration bid by militants was foiled along Line of Control in Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, during early morning hours on Saturday, army said.

“A group of intruders while attempting to cross Line of Control, were engaged in an exchange of fire with the alert troops, resulting in a failed attempt to intrude into Kashmir valley”, reads a defence official statement issued to GNS.

“A quadcopter flown by the Pakistan army to the intruders was also spotted across the Line of Control and was fired at, forcing it to withdraw”, reads the statement.

“This desperate action by the intruders, duly abetted by Pakistan army, is yet another failed attempt to disrupt the G20 Summit and create disturbance in the Valley”, reads the statement.

“Extensive search operations are underway in the densely forested area”, reads the statement further. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print