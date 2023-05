Srinagar’: An Army soldier was killed in an “accidental discharge of his weapon” in Mendhar area of Poonch district on Thursday officials said.

The injured soldier, belonging to local Army Unit was taken to hospital where he was declared dead, the army officials said.

He has been identified as Lance Naik Jasbir Singh, he was presently posted near LoC Mendhar area of Poonch district.

Further proceedings have been started into the incident. (GNS)

