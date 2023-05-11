Dry Weather Forecast Till May 12 In J&K

Srinagar: Amidst forecast for mainly dry weather, night temperature hovered below normal in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

A meteorological department here said that weather was likely to remain mainly dry till May 12.

From May 13-15, he said, there was a possibility of rain and thunderstorm at isolated places in Jammu and Kashmir.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 6.4°C against 6.3°C on the previous night and it was 4.3°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 4.0°C against 5.8°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 5.2°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 0.3°C against 1.8°C on previous night and it was 5.8°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 4.2°C against 4.7°C as on the previous night and it was 5.1°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 4.9°C against 4.0°C on the previous night and it was 4.9°C below normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 1.0°C against minus 0.5°C on previous night and it was 4.2°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 15.8°C against 17.4°C on the previous night and it was 7.2°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 8.4°C (below normal by 2.5°C), Batote 9.7°C (3.1°C below normal), Katra 15.0°C (4.7°C below normal) and Bhaderwah 6.0°C (below normal by 3.6°C). Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of minus 3.8°C, he added. (GNS)

