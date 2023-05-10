NIA carries out searches in 16 locations in J&K

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out searches at 16 locations across Jammu and Kashmir in a militant conspiracy case, an official said.

The searches in the houses of suspects at four locations in Anantnag, three in Shopian, two each in Budgam, Srinagar and Poonch and one each in Baramulla, Kishtwar and Rajouri were underway, the official said.

Earlier on May 2, the federal agency conducted raids at 12 locations across Jammu and Kashmir and seized incriminating material and digital devices in the conspiracy case, which was registered by it suo motu on June 21 last year.

The official said the case relates to the hatching of a conspiracy, both physical and in cyberspace, and plans by militant organisations to execute violent militant attacks in Jammu and Kashmir with sticky bombs, improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and small arms.

The plans are part of a larger conspiracy by the militant groups to commit subversive acts in association with local youths and overground workers in order to create communal disharmony in Jammu and Kashmir, the official said.

The official said the militant outfits involved in the conspiracy were Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, Al-Badr and Al-Qaeda, besides their offshoots such as The Resistance Front, United Liberation Front Jammu and Kashmir, Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind, Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters, Kashmir Tigers, and People’s Anti-Fascist Front.

According to the NIA, initial investigations indicated that the accused were involved in collection and distribution of sticky bombs or magnetic bombs, IEDs, cash, narcotics and small weapons.

These weapons, bombs, narcotics, etc. were being pushed into the Indian soil by Pakistan-based handlers and commanders of militant organisations using drones, the federal agency said.

