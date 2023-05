Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday attached an immovable property in Hermain village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district under UAPA.

An official said that two rooms that belong to one Ishaq Pala of Aloora village in a joint residential house were attached by NIA today.

He said Pala was involved in NIA case no. RC- 07/2018/NIA/DLI registered under UAPA.

The official said that the property was attached after the order of special NIA court Jammu—(KNO)

