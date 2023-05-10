HC Quashes 5 PSA Detention Orders, Uphold One

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has quashed five detention orders under Public Safety Act and dismissed a plea against another.
A bench of Justice Sindhu Sharma quashed detentions orders against Sahil Nisar Malik son of Nisar Ahmad Malik of New Colony Pulwama who was booked under PSA on 19 July 2022, Sameer Ahmad Kundoo son of Ghulam Mohi-ud-din Kundoo of Shalbaf Mohalla, Anchar, Srinagar (booked under 17 March 2022), Abdul Samad Malla son of Abdul Rehman Malla of Ganastan Sonawari, District Bandipora(booked 07. April 2022), Mohammad Ashraf Wani alias Ashraf Molvi son of Ghulam Nabi Wani of Brinty Batpora, Anantnag (booked on 10 April 2022 ) and Suhaib Shafi Baba son of Mohammad Shafi Baba of Diwat Walipora Rainawari(booked on 21 January 2022).
The court ordered authorities to release the detainees from the custody forthwith provided they “are not arrested or detained in any other case.”
Meanwhile, the court dismissed a petition filed by another detainee Umaiq Mushtaq Zargar son of Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar of Krewa Colony Bijbehara who was booked under PSA on 29 June 2022 to prevent him from “acting in a manner prejudicial to the security of the State.”
“None of the statutory and constitutional provisions available to the detenu (Zargar) have been violated, therefore, there is no merit in this petition and the same is, accordingly, dismissed,” the court said.