2 OGWs of LeT arrested in Sopore

Sopore: The security forces on Wednesday arrested two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militant associates along with ammunition from Sopore village of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

An official said that during the cordon and search operation (CASO) at Saidpura village of Sopore, a person was arrested, who revealed that he is working for Lashkar e Toiba militant outfit.

The apprehended person reveals his identity as Kaiser Manzoor Mir son of Manzoor Ahmad Mir, a resident of Saidpura, he said.

On carrying out his search, 9 mm Rounds – seven, Hand Grenade – one and AK 47 Rounds – 25 were recovered, the official said, adding that on his further disclosure, Mir revealed one more associate named as Muzaffar Majeed Mir son of Abdul Majeed Mir, a resident of Brath Kalan.

Following his disclosure, a cordon and search operation was shifted to Brath village, which lead to the arrest of Muzzafar.

Upon searching his house, one Hand Grenade, one IED and eight rounds of 9mm Pistol were recovered, the official said.

By arresting the duo, the security forces have managed to avert a major tragedy, he said, adding that the duo was tasked to carry out attacks on security forces, besides disturbing the peaceful atmosphere amid upcoming G20 preparations.

Meanwhile, a case under relevant sections of law stands registered in Police station Sopore, while further investigation has been set into the motion—(KNO)

