Two LeT Militant Associates Arrested in Shopian, IED, Arms and Ammunition Recovered: Police

Srinagar: Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two Lashker-e-Toiba militant associates in South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

In a handout , the police said that during the course of investigation of Case FIR No. 65/2023 of PS Shopian, Police alongwith Army (44 RR), CRPF (14 Bn) today arrested two more militant associates linked with proscribed militant outfit LeT. They have been identified as Shahid Ahmad Lone son of Ab Rashid Lone resident of Chotipora Shopian and Waseem Ahmad Ganie son of Ab Hamid Ganie resident of Borihalan Shopian.

The spokesman further stated that incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 01 pistol,01 pistol magazine, 04 pistol rounds, 01 silencer, 01 IED, 01 remote control, 02 batteries, 01 empty magazine of AK 47 rifle were recovered on their disclosure.

Pertinently, on May 02, Police along with security forces arrested a militant associate of proscribed militant outfit LeT, identified as Tanveer Ahmad Wani son of Bashir Ahmad Wani resident of Daramdora Shopian. Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 01 AK series rifle, 01 magazine and 10 rounds were recovered from his possession and a case FIR No. 65/2023 was registered in PS Shopian. Further investigation is going on, reads the statement.

