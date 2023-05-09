Earthquake Jolts Kashmir

Srinagar: A low- intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter scale occurred on Monday afternoon Kashmir Valley, triggering panic among the people who rushed outside their homes and called their loved ones to enquire about their wellbeing.
Even though intensity was on lower side, the earthquake was felt more due to its epicenter in Baramulla.
According to local meteorological department, the earthquake with latitude 34.16 degrees North and longitude 74.56 degrees East and depth 10-km, occurred 14:28:15 IST. An official of the meteorological department here said that epicenter of the earthquake was Baramulla.
There was no immediate report of any damage in the earthquake which caused panic among the people who rushed out of their houses.
