Searches continue, no fresh contact in Rajouri

Rajouri/Jammu: No fresh contact was established with holed up militants in the forested Kandi area of Rajouri district, where a massive search operation to track ultras entered the third day on Sunday, officials said.

Five Army personnel and a militant were killed, while a major-rank officer was injured in the operation so far.

While the five soldiers lost their lives in an explosion triggered by the militants when the forces moved in to flush out ultras in the Kesari hill forest on Friday morning, the militant was killed the next morning after he along with his another associate was confronted shortly after midnight.

The other militant was believed to have been injured in the exchange of fire which lasted for several hours but managed to slip away, the officials said, adding the operation code named “Trinetra” was continuing when last reports were received.

“There was no fresh contact with the militants after Saturday’s encounter. The area witnessed heavy rains in the evening (Saturday) but the operation is on and the area remains under tight security cordon with all escape routes plugged,” a senior security official said.

He said Army, police and CRPF personnel are deployed in the operation area and are engaged in a massive combing operation to track down the militants.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with Army Chief General Manoj Pande and Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha visited the Ace of Spades Division headquarters in Rajouri on Saturday.

Northern Army commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi also visited the encounter site before the arrival of the defence minister and was briefed about the developments in the ‘Operation Trinetra’.

Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu, which were declared militancy-free more than a decade ago, have been rocked by a series of deadly attacks since October 2021, resulting in the killing of 35 people, including 26 soldiers.

