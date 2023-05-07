Lightning strikes kill four including couple in Valley

Srinagar: Four persons including a couple were killed in lightning strike incidents at two different locations in Kashmir Valley on Saturday, officials said.

A senior police officer said that there was lightning struck at Bujbagh area of Pampore in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district this afternoon, resulting in the death of two persons namely Hilal Ahmed Hanji (25) and his wife Rozia Jan (25).

Talking to Kashmir Reader Block Medical Officer Pampore Dr Asima Nazir, said that they received bodies at 4:30 p.m.

Gulzar Ahmad Hanji, uncle of Hilal Ahmad Hanji, told Kashmir Reader that his nephew and daughter in law were working in their fields where the incident occurred.

Mohammad Shabaan Hanji, an aged resident of Bujhbagh told Kashmir Reader that the family is very poor.

“Hilal was main bread winner for the family, both of his parents are old,” he said and appealed the government to provide financial assistance to his old parents.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner Awantipora Zaffar Husson Shawl along with Tehsildar Pampore Shakeel Ahmad, Naib Tehsildar Javaid Ahmad visited the affected family at Bujibagh Pampore and paid condolences to the bereaved family.

Taking to Kashmir Reader Additional Deputy Commissioner Awantipora Zaffar Husson Shawl the family will be provided financial assistance from the government.

Separately, officials said that two persons died when lightning struck them at a high-altitude meadow land in Mujpathri area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

The deceased have been identified as Taja Begum, wife of Abdus Samad Chopan and Mohammad Sultan Chopan son-in-law of Ghulam Mohammad Chopan of Gurwaith Kalan. They said that police have registered cases in connection with both incidents. (with agency inputs)

