Govt Designates Addl. Family Court

Srinagar: The government has designated the Court of 4th Additional District & Sessions Judge Srinagar as Additional Judge, Family Court, Srinagar.
“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 3(1)(b) of the Family Courts Act, 1984, the Government hereby, in consultation with the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, designate the Court of 4th Additional District & Sessions Judge, Srinagar as Additional Judge, Family Court, Srinagar,” the government said in an order.
Srinagar: The government has designated the Court of 4th Additional District & Sessions Judge Srinagar as Additional Judge, Family Court, Srinagar.