Youth stabbed in Bijbehara

Srinagar: A youth on Wednesday was injured after being stabbed in Marhama area of Bijbehara in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
An official told the news agency that victim identified as Adil Ahmad Bhat son of Mohammad Amin Bhat resident of Khalpora Marhama was attacked with a knife in his native area.
“In the incident, Adil received injuries in chest following which he was shifted to hospital, where his condition is said to be stable,” he said.
Meanwhile, sources said that police have taken cognizance of the incident and attacker has been identified and efforts are on to trace and arrest him—(KNO)