Militant associate arrested in Shopian: Police

Srinagar: Police alongwith security forces have arrested a militant associate of LeT in Shopian and recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition from his possession, officials said.
“Based on specific input regarding the presence of (militants) in Daramdora Keegam Shopian, a joint team of police alongwith Army (44RR) and CRPF (14Bn) launched a Cordon and Search Operation in the area,” police said in a statement, adding, “During search, one (militants) associate linked with LeT was arrested.”
He has been identified as Tanveer Ahmad Wani son of Bashir Ahmad Wani resident of Daramdora Shopian.
“Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 01 AK series rifle, 01 Magazine and 10 rounds were recovered from his possession.”
In this regard, he said, a case vide FIR No.65/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Shopian and further investigation has been initiated.
