Man injured in bear attack in Handwara village, hospitalised

Handwara: An elderly man was injured after being attacked by a black bear in Darbal village of Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Monday.

An official said that the man identified as Mohammad Yousuf Mir (45) of Darbal Langate was attacked by a bear when he was going to a nearby medical shop to buy medicines.

Soon after the attack, he was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where from he was referred to Srinagar for specialized treatment.

Meanwhile, officials from the wildlife department and police have reached the spot. “Efforts are on to tranquilize the bear”, said s wildlife official—(KNO)

