Low intensity earthquake in J&K

Srinagar: A low intensity earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale occurred in J&K on Sunday.
Officials said the earthquake occurred at 5:15 a.m.
In a tweet, National Centre for Siesmology said: “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 30-04-2023, 05:15:34 IST, Lat: 35.06 & Long: 74.49, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Jammu and Kashmir, India”.
No loss of life or damage to property was reported from anywhere.
Temblors have wreaked havoc in Kashmir in the past. Over 80,000 people were killed in an earthquake that hit the two sides of divided Kashmir under Indian and Pakistan control on October 8, 2005. The 2005 earthquake measured 7.6 on the Richter scale.