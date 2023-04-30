DGP launches title ‘Ababil’ for a short film on militancy

Jammu: Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh has launched Title “Ababil” for a short film in a function held at Police Headquarters here today. The film is being produced by Waseem Ashraf, the founder of Zingara Bash Films.

ADGP Jammu Zone Shri Mukesh Singh, IGP Hqrs PHQ Shri B S Tuti, DIG Administration PHQ Ms Sarah Rizvi, DIG JSK Range Shri Shakti Patakh, SSP Jammu Shri Chandan Kholi were present on the occasion.

At the title launch ceremony, DGP appreciated makers of the film for the idea which he said would highlight the conspiracy of draging the youth towards destruction besides will showcase the sacrifice of the people standing who stood for the country. He said that the film would also underline the sacrifices of policemen in protecting the sovereignty and integrity of the country adding that it definitely would touch the hearts of people. The concept is different, appreciable, he added and hoped that the makers would live up with the expectations.

DGP appreciated ADGP Jammu and his team for their support to the makers of the film and added that Police Headquarters would also provide all possible help and assistance to the team. He hoped that the project will be completed well in time without compromising quality of the film and wished the team good luck.

While speaking to the media, DGP said that the idea of the initiative is to reach out to the people of the country highlighting the sacrifices of the civilians and policemen during past three decades. He said that this film would be tribute to the people who understood their duty and sacrificed their lives in restoring normalcy and peace in Jammu and Kashmir besides would also be a message to missguided people that patriotism and protecting the society is an ultimate duty of every individual.

ADGP Jammu while speaking on the occasion said that he felt sharing the concept with the people immediately after Waseem Ashraf met him and narrated the idea. He said that Waseem has witnessed the ill effects of militancy more closely as his father and mother both were martyred by militants when he was only 14.

Waseem Ashraf Producer of the film expressed his gratitude to the J&K Police organisation for its support and cooperation. He said that the concept of the film is to spread awareness among the youth lured by anti national elements with wrong perspectives to indulge in subversive/anti national activities.

The film story is written and will be directed by Shri Karamat Gorsi.

Pertinent to mention that Waseem Ashraf , the producer of the film, is the eldest son of a Police martyr, Head Constable Late Mohd Ashraf who along with his wife Late Naseer Bano was killed by militants at their home in Rajouri district in 2005.

