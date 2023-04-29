Snowfall Kashmir parts including Gulmarg

Srinagar: The famous ski-resort of Gulmarg and other higher reaches in the Kashmir Valley received fresh snowfall while the plains were lashed by rains, officials said on Friday.

Gulmarg, in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, received about four inches of snowfall, they said.

The officials said there are reports of snowfall in other areas in the upper reaches of the valley, including at Zojilla Pass on the Srinagar-Leh national highway, forcing its closure for traffic.

Srinagar and other areas in the plains of the valley were lashed by rains, bringing down the temperature by several degrees.

The meteorological department has forecast widespread rainfall in Kashmir and at isolated places of the Jammu region, but said the weather is expected to improve later in the day.

It said there is a possibility of intermittent rain or thunderstorm at scattered places, especially towards late afternoon/evening from Saturday till Tuesday.

On May 3 and 4, there are chances of widespread light to moderate rain/thunderstorm, with the possibility of heavy rains at some places, the MeT office said.

Regarding temperature, a MeT official said, Srinagar recorded a low of 6.5°C against 7.0°C on the previous night and it was 2.8°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 6.8°C against 6.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.0°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 4.2°C against 3.5°C on previous night and it was 0.2°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 5.7°C against 5.2°C on the previous night and it was 2.4°C below normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 1.0°C against minus 0.5°C on previous night and it was 5.2°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 5.6°C against 3.4°C on the previous night and it was 2.2°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 19.4°C against 19.1°C on the previous night. It was 2.8°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 8.3°C (1.4°C below normal), Batote 10.4°C (1.6°C below normal), Katra 16.8°C (2.1°C below normal) and Bhadarwah 7.8°C (1.1°C below normal). Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 2.2°C and 4.6°C respectively, the official said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print