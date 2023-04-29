CS-Led IDCC Formed for DCRI

Srinagar: The Government on Friday accorded sanction to the constitution of Inter- departmental Coordination Committee (IDCC) for recommending policy reforms for implementing Digital Communication Readiness Index (DCRI) framework and recommend policy reforms in J&K.
Headed by Chief Secretary, J&K, the 12-member committee has also been tasked to conduct quarterly review of progress on the implementation of DCRI framework, according to an order issued by the government.
As per the order, the Committee is required to start preparatory exercise and undertake initiatives for implementing DCRI framework and recommend the policy reforms in the J&K.
The members of the committee include Principal Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology & Environment; Principal Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department; Principal Secretary to the Government, Power Development Department; Principal Secretary to the Government, Housing & Urban Development Department; Principal Secretary to the Government, School Education Department; Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj; Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Information Technology Department; Secretary to the Government, Health & Medical Education Department; Chief Executive Officer, JaKeGA-Information Technology Department; Representative of Department Telecommunication, Government of India (Not below the rank of Director LSA, J&K) and any officer/official/expert to be co-opted as Special Invitee with the approval of Chairman.
