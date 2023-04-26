JKP Gets Conman’s Custody Again, 2nd Accused Held

Srinagar: Police have made second arrest in connection with case involving Kiran Patel, a resident of Gujarat who allegedly conned the security establishment in J&K into believing him to be a PMO official and enjoyed five-star protocol “brazenly” for a considerable period of time prior to his arrest.

Also, the Gujarat police have handed over the custody of the Kiran Patel in connection with the case and he was produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate Srinagar on Tuesday who sent him to judicial custody. Patel also filed fresh application for bail before the court and police has been asked to submit report by April 27. On April 6, the court had handed over custody of Kiranbhai Patel alias Bansi to Gujarat counterparts as Crime Branch Ahmadabad City said that he was required in a case (FIR No. 11191011230073/2023) under section 406, 420, 170 and 120-B of the IPC there.

The court had directed the Gujarat police to hand over the custody of Patel to the Police Station Nishat Srinagar after due completion of the investigation.

Meanwhile, the second accused in the case, Piyush of Ahmadabad, who allegedly made fake ID cards for Patel has been arrested from the hometown last night and was produced before the court of 3rd Additional Munsiff Moneer Ahmad who sent him to police remand till May 1.

Pertinently Patel was on his third visit to the Kashmir Valley when he was nabbed by security officials from a five-star hotel in Nishat area of Srinagar on March 2.

As per the police report, Patel has prima facie forged and manufactured some documents including some visiting cards on the basis of which he has defrauded not only a single or group of person but “extremely elevated class of the society including high officials of the civil administration and police authorities.” At the end of the day, the police said, Patel succeeded in getting Z Category Security, bullet proof vehicle and enjoyed five star protocol “brazenly” for a considerable period of time.

