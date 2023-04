SRINAGAR – At least six persons including 5 tourists were injured after a vehicle skidded off road in Pahalgam area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday.

An official said that 5 tourists and a local driver were injured after their vehicle skidded off road in Pahalgam.

He said soon after the incident all the injured were taken GMC Anantnag for treatment. “All the injured are stable,” he said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print