Downpour In J&K, MeT Forecast ‘Significant’ Decrease In Intensity

Srinagar : Rains continued to lash Jammu and Kashmir even as the weather department here on Wednesday predicted intermittent rainfall to continue till April 21.

A meteorological department official here said that intermittent light to moderate rain was likely to continue at most places of Kashmir and at scattered places of Jammu. However, he said, a significant decrease in rainfall was expected from this evening.

From April 22nd-29th, he said, weather is expected t be dry weather with occasional cloudiness.

Regarding rainfall in last 48 hours till 0830 hours today, Anantnag received 31mm, Kulgam 15mm, Pulwama 29mm Shopian 35mm, Qazigund 50mm, Pahalgam 63.4mm, Kokernag 37.8mm, Srinagar 22.9mm, Gulmarg 51.7mm, Banihal 66.4mm, Batote 29mm, Udhampur 15.8mm, Jammu 17.1mm, Katra 22.2mm, and Kathua 3.4mm.

Regarding temperature, the official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 10.3°C against 11.0°C on the previous night and it was 2.4°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 9.2°C against 9.8°C on the previous night and it was 2.7°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 5.4°C against 5.6°C on the previous night and it was 2.0°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 8.3°C against 9.3°C on the previous night and it was 1.8°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 2.0°C against 3.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 7.1°C against 8.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 17.4°C against 20.0°C on the previous night. It was 2.5°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 10.2°C (above normal by 1.8°C), Batote 10.1°C (below normal by 1.3°C), Katra 16.0°C (1.1°C below normal) and Bhadarwah 11.9°C (4.7°C above normal). Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of 1.6°C and 3.3°C respectively, he said.

