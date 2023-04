Gandarbal: Jammu and Kashmir police personnel on Thursday rescued a youth, who jumped into river Sindh from Wayil bridge in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district in a bid to end his life.

An official said , a youth jumped off the Wayil bridge to end his life, however, alert cops present at the spot rescued him immediately.

He said the youth was given first aid and his condition is stable now—(KNO)

