Smart city works in Srinagar tacky: Mehbooba

Says Heritage Style Being Replaced By ‘Hideous Tiles Seen In Public Toilets’

Srinagar: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday lashed out at the administration for causing “inconvenience” to the public and “destroying aesthetics” in Srinagar city as part of the developmental works under the smart city project.

“Excavating half of Srinagar for a Smart City’ by reducing motorable roads to increase pedestrian paths isn’t just causing harrowing inconvenience. It also comes at the cost of aesthetics,” Mufti wrote on Twitter.

The former J-K chief minister said traditional and heritage style of architecture and planning is being replaced by “hideous tiles seen in public toilets”.

“Sad to see beautiful divarstones demolished to make way for tacky & distasteful planning. Urban landscaping can be done without destroying our traditional aesthetics,” she said.

Reacting to it, a twitter user said: “I share your disappointment at the disregard for aesthetics in the urban planning and development of Srinagar. The government’s decision to excavate half of the city for a ‘smart city’ initiative at the cost of its heritage style of architecture and planning is unacceptable.”

Another twitter user said, “Who puts a load of concrete on The Bund’s pathway? They could have managed the grass, plants each year by hiring baghwans, sweepers, and necessary equipments. This was so easily managable, had they given this takecaring role of a selected path to shopkeepers & masjid committees?”

