‘Keep close watch on OGWs of militants in Kishtwar-Doda’

Jammu: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh on Tuesday asked security agencies to keep a close watch on overground workers (OGWs) of militants in the Kishtwar-Doda belt in Jammu and Kashmir.
Singh chaired a meeting of police officers here to review the crime situation in the Doda-Kishtwar range.
The ADGP Jammu Zone stressed on quality investigation in cases being probed by the police.
He said special focus should be given to cases related to militancy and those registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Singh also called for action against drug peddlers in the range.
Yesterday, Mukesh Singh, oversaw preparations with regard to the conduct of operations along the borderline in Reasi and Rajouri districts, they said.
The ADGP had held a meeting with district heads and DIGs of Rajouri and Reasi and also reviewed the progress of the investigation of UA(P)A cases in Reasi, the officials said.
Investigation into cases of drug abuse and strategies to counter the drug menace was also deliberated upon during the meeting, they said.
