India coordinating with various countries on safety of Indians in Sudan

New Delhi:India is coordinating closely with various countries to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals in violence-hit Sudan, government sources said on Wednesday.

They said the ground situation in that country is very tense and movement of people is very risky at this stage. Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country’s army and a paramilitary group for the last six days that has reportedly left around 100 people dead.

The sources said India’s priority is safety of movement and well being of individuals wherever they are located.

