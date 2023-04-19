Delegation of KPs calls on LG

Jammu: Delegation of Kashmiri Migrant Relief Holders, Jagti Township called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan, today.
The members of the delegation led by Sh Ravinder Koul expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor for the unprecedented initiatives taken by the UT administration for the welfare of Kashmiri Pandit community. They also submitted a memorandum of demands to the Lt Governor.
The Lt Governor assured the members of the delegation of redressal of the genuine issues put forth by them on merit.
