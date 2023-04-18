Avalanche Warning For 5 Districts

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) on Monday issued an avalanche alert over higher reaches in five districts for next 24 hours.
The JKDMA said that a ‘low’ danger level avalanche is likely to occur above 2800 to 3500 metres above sea level over Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Rajouri and Ganderbal districts.
People living in these areas have been in the meantime advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas till further orders.
