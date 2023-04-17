Rains Lash J&K, MeT Predicts More From Today Afternoon

Srinagar’:: Rain lashed plains while the weather department here on Monday predicted more till April 20, mostly during next 48 hours.

A meteorological department official here said that rain and thunderstorms were expected at scattered places from today late afternoon onwards.

From April 18-19, he said, light to moderate rain and snowfall(over higher reaches) was very likely with main activity during 17(night)-18th. “During this wet spell, thunderstorms with strong gusty wind reaching (20-30KMPH) and hailstorm is also possible at some places of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said, adding, from April 19-21, there is possibility of intermittent light to moderate rain.

Regarding possible impacts, he said, there is possibility of temporary disruption of surface transportation especially over hilly and snowbound areas during April 17-18. Besides, he said, there is likely to be waterlogging in low lying areas, damage to orchards and fall in day temperature by 5-6°C.

He said in last 24 hours till 0830 hours today, Srinagar received 3.9mm of rain, Qazigund 0.8mm, Pahalgam 3.5mm, Kupwara 5.4mm, Gulmarg 10.8mm, Banihal 1.0mm, Katra 0.4mm and Bhaderwah 0.4mm.

Regarding temperature, the official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 10.7°C against 10.9°C on the previous night and it was 2.8°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 8.8°C against 7.8°C on the previous night and it was 2.3°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 5.5°C against 5.2°C on the previous night and it was 2.1°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 8.7°C against 8.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.9°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 3.5°C against 3.8°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 8.7°C against 10.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.9°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 25.9°C against 26.0°C on the previous night. It was 6.0°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 10.8°C (above normal by 2.4°C), Batote 13.0°C (above normal by 1.6°C), Katra 20.8°C (3.7°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 8.9°C (1.7°C below normal). Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of 2.0°C, he said. (GNS)

