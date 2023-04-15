Covid-19 Claims Life As J&K Reports 151 New Cases

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 151 fresh covid-19 cases while there was one death due to the virus during the last 24 hours, officials said on Friday.

They said that 57 cases were reported from Jammu division and 94 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 480746. Among the cases, 174524 are from Jammu division and 306222 from Kashmir Valley.

Providing district wise details of the cases, they said, 38 cases were reported Jammu, 27 from Srinagar, 15 from Budgam, 10 each from Pulwama and Anantnag, nine from Ganderbal, eight each from Baramulla, Kulgam and Kishtwar, five from Kishtwar, four each Udhampur, Doda and Kulgam, three from Bandipora, besides one each from Rajouri, Kathua and Ramban.

There was one death from Jammu division during the time. So far 4789 people have succumbed to the virus and among them include 2356 from Jammu division and 2433 from the Valley.

Besides, they said, 92 Covid-19 patients recovered during the last 24 hours—36 from Jammu division and 56 from Kashmir Valley. There are now 686 active cases— 301 in Jammu and 386 in Kashmir.

