Mainly Weather Forecast Till April 15 In J&K

Srinagar: No significant change in weather is expected and it is likely to be mainly dry, the meteorological department said even as the minimum temperature recorded an increase at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

“Mainly dry weather is expected during the next 24 hours,” a meteorological department official here said, adding, “no significant change is expected and it is likely to be mainly dry for subsequent two days.”

Regarding the temperature, the MeT official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 7.4°C against 7.1°C on the previous night and it was 0.2°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 4.4°C against 4.8°C on the previous night and it was 2.1°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 2.5°C against 3.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 7.5°C against 7.7°C on the previous night and it was 1.4°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 3.6°C against 3.5°C on the previous night and it was 2.1°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 5.8°C against 5.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 17.9°C against 17.4°C on the previous night. It was 1.3°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 6.9°C (below normal by 1.3°C), Batote 12.0°C (above normal by 1.5°C), Katra 16.7°C (0.2°C below normal) and Bhadarwah 7.7°C (0.7°C below normal). Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 1.8°C and 1.4°C respectively, he added.

